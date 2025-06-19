Multiplex Association of India lauds Aamir Khan's decision to release 'Sitaare Zameen Par' exclusively in cinemas

The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) on Thursday lauded superstar Aamir Khan for his decision to release his upcoming film “Sitaare Zameen Par” exclusively in cinemas, calling it a visionary and resolute move that reinforces confidence in the theatrical format.

The film, a follow-up to Aamir’s 2007 critically-acclaimed movie “Taare Zameen Par”, is set to release across theatres on June 20.

MAI, which represents over 11 cinema chains, operating more than 500 multiplexes and 2,500 screens across India, said Khan’s commitment to the big screen sends a powerful message that “cinemas remain the premier destination for community-driven, immersive storytelling”.

“Aamir Khan has always been a filmmaker who puts the audience first. His decision to bring ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ exclusively to cinemas is a significant show of confidence in theatres and the shared magic of the moviegoing experience. Indian exhibitors thank Aamir Khan for standing by theatres.

“As we continue to welcome audiences with renewed energy and world-class films, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ will remain a shining example of cinema’s resilience and its irreplaceable magic,” Kamal Gianchandani, President of MAI, said.

Devang Sampat, CEO of Cinepolis India, said the decision was more than a film release — it was a message of “unwavering belief” in the medium.

“Aamir Khan has always been a filmmaker who creates for the theatrical experience. His decision to back cinemas with ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ is a significant moment for all of us.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Aamir Khan Productions for boldly standing by cinemas. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ is exactly the kind of film that brings people to theatres, thoughtful, moving, and made for a collective experience,” Sampat said.

"Sitaare Zameen Par", directed by R. S. Prasanna, features Aamir as Gulshan, an assistant coach of major basketball team. After being fired from his job, he is ordered to either go to jail or do 90 days of community service as the coach of a team of specially-abled basketball players.

In addition to Aamir, the movie stars Genelia Deshmukh and ten newcomers, including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar, all of whom are specially-abled.

