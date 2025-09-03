Actress Shilpa Shetty’s Mumbai restaurant Bastian Bandra to down shutters amid ongoing legal trouble

Shilpa Shetty’s Mumbai restaurant, Bastian Bandra, is shutting down this week, the actress announced on Tuesday.

“This Thursday marks the end of an era as we bid farewell to one of Mumbai’s most iconic destinations — BASTIAN BANDRA. A venue that gave us countless memories, unforgettable nights, and moments that shaped the city’s nightlife now takes its final bow,” Shilpa wrote on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress also stated that a special farewell evening would be held at the restaurant for loyal patrons to celebrate its journey. The restaurant, co-owned by Shilpa Shetty and restaurateur Ranjit Bindra, began operations in 2016.

“To honour this legendary space, we're curating a very special evening for our closest patrons - a night filled with nostalgia, energy, and magic, celebrating everything Bastian has stood for one last time. While we say goodbye to BASTIAN BANDRA, our Thursday night ritual Arcane Affair will continue next week at BASTIAN AT THE TOP, carrying forward the legacy in a brand-new chapter with brand new experiences,” the actress signed off.

The closure of Shilpa’s restaurant comes in the wake of recent legal troubles for the actress and her husband Raj Kundra. In August, Mumbai-based businessman Deepak Kothari filed a case of fraud against the couple, alleging they defrauded him of over Rs 60 crore through a loan and investment scheme between 2015 and 2023.

According to Kothari, the money was meant to be loaned for the purpose of business growth. However, he stated that the money was ‘misappropriated’ for ‘personal expenses’.

The Raj and Shilpa’s lawyer, Prashant Patil, however, has called the allegations ‘baseless’ and stated that the matter has already been settled by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Mumbai on October 4, 2024.