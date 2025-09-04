Shilpa Shetty’s Mumbai restaurant not shutting down permanently

Shilpa Shetty’s Mumbai restaurant Bastian Bandra is not shutting down permanently, the actress clarified a day after announcing the closure of the eatery in a social media post.

In an Instagram video posted on Wednesday, Shilpa announced that she is launching a new restaurant called Ammakai, featuring South Indian Mangalorean cuisine that takes her back to her roots, while Bastian is relocating to Juhu and will be named Bastian Beach Club.

“Bandra Bastian was the root to our tree called Bastian Hospitality, like a tree blooms new fruits our favourite Bandra restaurant is giving way to a new one called AMMAKAI, South Indian Mangalorean cuisine taking me back to my roots,” Shilpa wrote in the caption.

“Your Favourite Bastian is going to Juhu, with the name of Bastian Beach Club.

So BASTIAN is staying, going nowhere,” the actress added.

“Full credit to my brother, partner and CEO of our enterprise Ranjeet Bindra @ranjeetbindra for having this vision of transforming the hospitality business with his expertise and passion at this scale. God Speed,” she further said.

On Tuesday, Shilpa had posted on Instagram that Bastian Bandra is shutting down on Thursday.

“This Thursday marks the end of an era as we bid farewell to one of Mumbai’s most iconic destinations — BASTIAN BANDRA. A venue that gave us countless memories, unforgettable nights, and moments that shaped the city’s nightlife now takes its final bow,” Shilpa wrote on Instagram.

The actress also stated that a special farewell evening would be held at the restaurant for loyal patrons to celebrate its journey.

Bastian Bandra, co-owned by Shilpa and restaurateur Ranjit Bindra, began operations in 2016.