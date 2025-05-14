Actress Halle Berry ditches Gaurav Gupta outfit in adherence to new Cannes dress code

Actress Halle Berry, one of the jury members at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, had to ditch her Gaurav Gupta custom-made dress in adherence to the new dress code policy of the festival, she said on Wednesday.

“I had an amazing dress to wear tonight by (Gaurav) Gupta, and I cannot wear it because the train is too big,” the Oscar winner said at the jury conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

The X-Men actress walked the red carpet in a black-and-white halter-neck gown by French label Jacquemus. She kept her look simple with minimal accessories. The actress rounded off her look by carrying a black clutch.

Later at the press conference, she wore a monochrome woollen tweed suit.

Organisers of the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival have banned nudity on the red carpet, citing “decency” reasons.

“For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the Red Carpet, as well as in any other area of the Festival,” read an advisory on the official website of Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.

The organisers have also prohibited voluminous outfits with a floor-sweeping train. “Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theatre are not permitted,” reads the advisory.

Additionally, tote bags, backpacks or large bags will be prohibited during gala screenings, as per the advisory.

However, several artists, including American model Bella Hadid, have defied the outfit rule imposed by the organisers of Cannes.

On Tuesday, Hadid arrived at the French Riviera in a Saint Laurent dress that featured dramatic cutouts revealing her sides, an asymmetrical open back, and a thigh-high slit.

German model Heidi Klum walked the red carpet in a pink train measuring at least three 10 feet. Meanwhile, Chinese actor and influencer Wan Qianhui dazzled in a massive white taffeta creation resembling a voluminous mountain of marshmallows.