Actress and reality show star Shefali Jariwala of ‘Kaanta Laga’ fame passes away at 42

Actress and reality show star Shefali Jariwala, who shot to fame with the early 2000s chartbuster remix Kaanta Laga, passed away late Friday night, news agency PTI has reported. She was 42.

Jariwala was brought to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in suburban Mumbai by her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, around 11:15 pm. “The on-duty doctor declared her dead on arrival,” PTI quoted a hospital source.

ADVERTISEMENT

While an official statement from the family or her representatives is awaited, multiple media reports suggest she suffered a heart attack.

Known for her glamorous screen presence and memorable music video appearances, Jariwala became a pop culture sensation in 2002 with the release of Kaanta Laga, a remix of the classic Lata Mangeshkar song from the 1972 film Samadhi.

She went on to participate in several television reality shows, including the dance competition Nach Baliye, where she appeared alongside her husband, and later in Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Salman Khan, where her candid persona and strong opinions won her new fans.

Her untimely death has sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry, with friends and colleagues expressing grief and disbelief on social media.

Singer Mika Singh took to Instagram to post an emotional tribute: “I’m deeply shocked, saddened, and feeling a heavy heart… Our beloved star and my dearest friend @shefalijariwala has left us. Still can’t believe it. You will always be remembered for your grace, smile, and spirit. Om Shanti.”

Actor Kamya Punjabi shared, “I can’t get over this news…my heart is sinking. Shefali.”

Television actor Aly Goni simply wrote, “RIP Shefali,” echoing the sentiments of many who knew her personally or were moved by her screen presence.

Shefali is survived by her husband, Parag Tyagi.