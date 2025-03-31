MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Actor Salman Khan, niece Ayat greet fans on Eid through bulletproof glass

Sporting a white kurta and trousers, the Sikandar star waved at his fans from the balcony of Galaxy Apartments in Bandra

Entertainment Web Desk Published 31.03.25, 06:39 PM
Salman Khan on Eid 2025

Salman Khan from the balcony of his residence Galaxy Apartments Instagram/ @beingsalmankhan

Bollywood star Salman Khan on Monday wished fans on Eid from the balcony of his residence through a recently installed bulletproof glass, continuing the annual tradition amid death threats.

Sporting a white kurta and trousers, the Sikandar star waved at his fans from the balcony of Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. A video he shared on social media shows he was also accompanied by his sister, Arpita Khan’s children.

“Shukriya Thank you aur sab ko Eid Mubarak,” the 59-year-old actor wrote on X alongside the video. Fans flooded the comments section with Eid wishes for the actor.

Amid reports of lukewarm response to Salman Khan’s Sikandar at the box office, makers Nadiadwala Grandson on Monday said the much-anticipated Eid release has earned more than Rs 50 crore globally.

The actioner helmed by A.R. Murugadoss earned Rs 35.47 crore on Day 1 at the domestic box office and Rs 19.25 crore outside India, the makers said in a statement on Monday. The film’s total earning stands at Rs 54.72 crore at the global box office, according to the makers.

Sikandar also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan, and Sharman Joshi in key roles.

Actor Aamir Khan, on the other hand, celebrated Eid with his sons, Junaid Khan and Azad. The actor’s ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao were also seen at his house for Eid celebrations.

Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, who is directing the upcoming film Lahore 1947 under Aamir’s home banner, was present for Eid celebrations at his residence.

In a short video shared by a fan account on X, Aamir appeared to be waving at his fans from the balcony of his Mumbai residence.

Aamir is set to return to the big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par, a spinoff sequel to Taare Zameen Par. Announced in October 2023, the film stars Aamir alongside Darsheel Safary and Genelia Deshmukh. Directed by R.S. Prasanna, the movie is inspired by the 2018 Spanish film Champions and is expected to hit theatres later this year.

Earlier this month, PVR INOX organised ‘Aamir Khan: Cinema Ka Jadugar’, a film festival celebrating the actor’s contribution to Indian cinema, to mark his 60th birthday.

