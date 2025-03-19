‘Prayers have been answered’: R. Madhavan, Chiranjeevi welcome Sunita Williams to Earth

Actors R. Madhavan and Chiranjeevi penned notes welcoming astronaut Sunita Williams back to Earth from space on Wednesday.

Madhavan shared a video of Sunita being helped out of a spacecraft on the SpaceX recovery ship Megan after she along with her astronaut team landed in the water off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida on Wednesday (IST).

Alongside the video, the Tanu Weds Manu actor wrote, “Welcome back to Earth our Dear Dear Sunita Williams. #sunitawilliams ..Our prayers have been answered… so wonderful to see you safe and smiling. After more than 260 uncertain days in space, this is all God’s grace and millions of praying souls’ prayers being answered.. Great Job all at #spacexfalcon9 #nasa AND the entire crew. God bless you.”

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi also penned a note on his official X handle, welcoming the team of astronauts.

He wrote, “WELCOME BACK TO EARTH. Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore !! HISTORIC & HEROIC ‘HOME’ COMING!!! Went for 8 Days to Space & Returned after 286 Days, after an Astonishing 4,577 orbits around Earth! Your Story is Unmatchably Dramatic, Utterly Nerve-Wracking, Unbelievably Nail Baiting Thriller & The Greatest Adventure Ever. A True Blue Blockbuster!! More Power To You.”

In June last year, NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, along with two other retired US Navy test pilots, were launched into space as the inaugural crew of Starliner for what was supposed to be an eight-day test mission.

However, technical issues led to their extended stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS) for nine months. This incident garnered significant attention, igniting discussions about the safety of space travel and prompting political discourse.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi is all set to team up with Bimbisara director Mallidi Vassishta for an upcoming fantasy adventure, tentatively titled Mega 157. He is also working on another film Vishwambhara, a socio-fantasy film, expected to be released on May 9, 2025. The film also features Trisha, Kunal Kapoor, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Ashika Ranganath in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, actor R. Madhavan was recently seen in the satirical action-comedy film Hisaab Barabar, streaming on ZEE5. He has Test and Aap Jaisa Koi in the pipeline.