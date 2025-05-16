Maharashtra court acquits actor Vijay Raaz in a sexual harassment case of 2020

A court in Maharashtra on Thursday acquitted Bollywood actor Vijay Raaz in a sexual harassment case filed by a colleague in 2020, holding that the “prosecution failed to present sufficient evidence against him”.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Gondia) Mahendra Sorte dropped the charges under IPC sections 354-A (sexual Harassment) and 354-D (stalking) pressed against the actor.

ADVERTISEMENT

A crew member had alleged that the actor sexually harassed her during the shoot of the movie ‘Sherni’ about five years ago.

As per the complaint filed at the Ramnagar police station in Gondia, the alleged offence was committed between the night of October 25, 2020, and the morning of October 29, 2020.

On November 4, 2020, Raaz was arrested in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh, where the film crew was staying. He was released on bail the same day.

The complainant stated that the incident took place in a hotel, but the investigating officer did not visit the spot, the order said.

The judge said the complainant mentioned the names of two to three persons working at the hotel, but their statements were not recorded.

“The investigating officer did not conduct any further investigation. Therefore, the evidence presented by the prosecution appears weak and insufficient. Even the seized CCTV footage does not clearly show the accused committing the alleged act,” the court said.

The prosecution has “failed to conclusively prove the guilt of the accused”, so the benefit of doubt goes to the accused, held the court.

The court said the oral evidence presented by the prosecution was not sufficient to convict the accused. Hence, he is acquitted, it added.

The actor’s lawyer Saveena Bedi Sachar said that Raaz, who was shooting near Nagpur for ‘Sherni’, had to not only leave the film shoot midway but also lost work thereafter.

Since he has now been declared innocent, this case should serve as an example for people who declare every accused as guilty as soon as allegations are levied against him, the advocate added.

Raaz is known for his roles in films like ‘Stree’, ‘Delhi Belly’ and ‘Dedh Ishqiya.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.