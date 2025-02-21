Actor Rajkummar Rao to play Sourav Ganguly in former Team India skipper’s biopic

Actor Rajkummar Rao will play the role of former Team India skipper Sourav Ganguly in the latter’s biopic, confirmed the former BCCI president during a media interaction in West Bengal’s Bardhaman recently.

“From what I’ve heard, Rajkummar Rao will play the role,” Ganguly said at the event, according to news agency ANI.

The news agency further quoted Ganguly saying, “But there are issues of dates…so it will take more than a year to hit the screens."

Ganguly, 52, was one of the most successful Indian cricket team captains, leading India to several Test wins and a World Cup final overseas. His exit from the national team following alleged rift with then Team India coach Greg Chappel, and his return to the team after a long break, is still a much-talked-about topic among cricket fans in India.

Known for his leadership skills, the left-handed batter had an illustrious career, with over 7,000 Test runs and more than 11,000 runs in ODIs. In 2008, he led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the first season of Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rajkummar, who has a series of films like Toaster, Maalik and Bhool Chuk Maaf lined up this year, played the role of visually impaired businessman Srikant Bolla in his biopic titled Srikant in 2024. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.