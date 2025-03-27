Jaaved Jaaferi to join Remo D’Souza, Malaika Arora as guest judge in ‘Hip Hop India’ S2

Actor-comedian Jaaved Jaaferi is set to join Remo D'Souza and Malaika Arora as a guest judge in the upcoming episode of the dance reality show Hip Hop India Season 2, Amazon MX Player announced with a promo on Thursday.

“Yeh week hoga swag, epic performances aur solid showdowns se bhara,” the streamer wrote on Instagram alongside the promo.

Known for his iconic style and dynamic presence, Jaaved brings a whole new energy to the show. The promo also teases an electrifying performance of Malaika Arora and Jaaved Jaaferi.

Expressing his excitement, Jaaferi said, “I'm thrilled to join Hip Hop India Season 2 as their next guest judge. This show celebrates the energy, passion, and artistry of hip-hop like no other. The level of talent this season is phenomenal, and I can’t wait for the audiences to witness what's coming up next.”

Last week, actor-dancer Raghav Juyal joined Remo D’Souza and Malaika Arora as a guest judge. Remo took to the stage to dedicate a heartfelt performance to Raghav. The emotional routine traced Raghav’s journey, from his early days in the industry as a contestant on Dance India Dance to his success as one of the celebrated dancers of India. The performance filled the room with nostalgia and warmth.

Packed with high-voltage performances, unmatched energy, and the country's fiercest hip-hop talent, Hip Hop India Season 2 premiered on March 14, with new episodes streaming every Thursday.