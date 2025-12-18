Academy Awards leaving ABC, to stream live on YouTube from 2029

The Academy Awards will begin streaming exclusively on YouTube in 2029 under a new multi-year agreement between the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the video platform, the Academy announced on Wednesday.

Under the deal, YouTube will hold exclusive global rights to the Oscars through 2033. Starting in 2029, the ceremony will be available live and free on YouTube, marking a major shift for one of Hollywood’s longest-running broadcast events.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oscars have aired on ABC for roughly half a century. ABC, which has broadcast the awards since 1976, said it was looking forward “to the next three telecasts” it will still host before the YouTube agreement takes effect.

Academy leadership framed the move as a way to broaden the show’s reach as viewing habits continue to evolve.

“The Academy is an international organisation, and this partnership will allow us to expand access to the work of the Academy to the largest worldwide audience possible - which will be beneficial for our Academy members and the film community,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor said in a statement.

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan described the Oscars as “one of our essential cultural institutions” and said the partnership would “inspire a new generation of creativity and film lovers while staying true to the Oscars' storied legacy”.

The announcement also comes amid corporate maneuvering in the media industry. On Wednesday, Warner Bros Discovery recommended that its shareholders reject a hostile takeover bid from Paramount Skydance in favor of a rival proposal from streaming giant Netflix.

The 98th Oscars ceremony will be held in Los Angeles on 15 March, 2026 hosted by comedian Conan O’Brien.