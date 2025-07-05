A ‘tear-jerker’ with ‘raw realism’: Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Kaalidhar Laapata’ impresses fans

Abhishek Bachchan’s latest slice-of-life drama Kaalidhar Laapata garnered positive reviews from fans following its July 4 premiere on ZEE5, with many praising the film’s storyline and performances by the cast.

Directed by Madhumita, the film tells the story of an aged Kaalidhar (Abhishek), who runs away from his home after discovering that his family is planning to abandon him. However, things take an unexpected turn as he meets Ballu (Daivik), a spirited eight-year-old orphan. Ballu’s approach towards life reignites Kaalidhar’s will to live life to the fullest.

The two make a bucket list of Kaalidhar’s unfulfilled desires, which includes dancing at a wedding procession, relishing a plate of biryani and riding a motorcycle.

Lauding Abhishek’s acting, an X user wrote, “Kaalidhar Laapata is an emotional, heartwarming film with a beautifully crafted story. Abhishek Bachchan delivers a deeply honest performance. The pure, touching bond between the man and the boy leaves a lasting emotional impact.”

“One of those films that feels like poetry. Kaalidhar Laapata breathes emotion. Abhishek Bachchan brings poetic pain to the screen. #BestMovieOf2025,” wrote another X user.

An X user applauded the exceptional chemistry between Abhishek and Daivik Baghela. “#KaalidharLaapata is worth watching multiple times. It has tremendous repeat value. Watched 2nd time today. It's quite emotional & a tear-jerker movie. The chemistry between @juniorbachchan ji Bhaiyu & Daivik Baghela is brilliantly portrayed,” wrote a fan on X.

A section of social media complimented the simplistic yet gripping storyline of Kaalidhaar Laapata. “Kaalidhar Laapata is not just a film—it’s an emotional journey. From the first scene, it grips you with its raw realism and simple yet powerful storytelling. #BestMovieOf2025,” wrote an X user.

Another X user wrote, “It's a powerful blend of emotional depth, family values, relationships, social commentary, and nuanced portrayals of family dynamics. The entire cast delivers impressive performances, with standout acting from Master #DaivikBaghela.”

Also starring Nimrat Kaur and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles, the film is a Hindi adaptation of the Tamil film K.D. (also known as KD Engira Karuppudurai).

Abhishek recently starred in Housefull 5 alongside Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film is currently running in theatres.