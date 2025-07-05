MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 05 July 2025

A ‘tear-jerker’ with ‘raw realism’: Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Kaalidhar Laapata’ impresses fans

Directed by Madhumita, the slice-of-life drama is currently streaming on ZEE5

Entertainment Web Desk Published 05.07.25, 05:34 PM
Kaalidhar Laapata movie

A still from the 'Kaalidhar Laapata' File Photo

Abhishek Bachchan’s latest slice-of-life drama Kaalidhar Laapata garnered positive reviews from fans following its July 4 premiere on ZEE5, with many praising the film’s storyline and performances by the cast.

Directed by Madhumita, the film tells the story of an aged Kaalidhar (Abhishek), who runs away from his home after discovering that his family is planning to abandon him. However, things take an unexpected turn as he meets Ballu (Daivik), a spirited eight-year-old orphan. Ballu’s approach towards life reignites Kaalidhar’s will to live life to the fullest.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two make a bucket list of Kaalidhar’s unfulfilled desires, which includes dancing at a wedding procession, relishing a plate of biryani and riding a motorcycle.

Lauding Abhishek’s acting, an X user wrote, “Kaalidhar Laapata is an emotional, heartwarming film with a beautifully crafted story. Abhishek Bachchan delivers a deeply honest performance. The pure, touching bond between the man and the boy leaves a lasting emotional impact.”

“One of those films that feels like poetry. Kaalidhar Laapata breathes emotion. Abhishek Bachchan brings poetic pain to the screen. #BestMovieOf2025,” wrote another X user.

An X user applauded the exceptional chemistry between Abhishek and Daivik Baghela. “#KaalidharLaapata is worth watching multiple times. It has tremendous repeat value. Watched 2nd time today. It's quite emotional & a tear-jerker movie. The chemistry between @juniorbachchan ji Bhaiyu & Daivik Baghela is brilliantly portrayed,” wrote a fan on X.

A section of social media complimented the simplistic yet gripping storyline of Kaalidhaar Laapata. “Kaalidhar Laapata is not just a film—it’s an emotional journey. From the first scene, it grips you with its raw realism and simple yet powerful storytelling. #BestMovieOf2025,” wrote an X user.

Another X user wrote, “It's a powerful blend of emotional depth, family values, relationships, social commentary, and nuanced portrayals of family dynamics. The entire cast delivers impressive performances, with standout acting from Master #DaivikBaghela.”

Also starring Nimrat Kaur and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles, the film is a Hindi adaptation of the Tamil film K.D. (also known as KD Engira Karuppudurai).

Abhishek recently starred in Housefull 5 alongside Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film is currently running in theatres.

RELATED TOPICS

Kaalidhar Laapata Abhishek Bachchan ZEE5 Review
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Congress slams Centre for move to undermine forest rights, says tribals, ecology at risk

Congress's Jairam Ramesh raises concerns over the environment ministry's role in weakening Forest Rights Act,2006
Uddhav Thackeray, Devendra Fadnavis (inset)
Quote left Quote right

I was told it was supposed to be a vijay rally, but it turned out to be a 'rudali' speech

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT