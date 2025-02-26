Prime Video’s ‘Be Happy’ starring Abhishek Bachchan to release on March 14

Prime Video’s original film Be Happy starring Abhishek Bachchan is set to premiere on March 14, the streamer announced on Wednesday, dropping a new poster of the film.

Helmed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Remo D'Souza, the film also stars child actress Inayat Verma, known for movies like Ludo (2020), Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (2023) and Shabaash Mithu (2022). Inayat will portray Abhishek’s daughter in Be Happy.

The film marks the third instalment of Remo’s ABCD: Anybody Can Dance film franchise.

“Why worry, when you can be happy. #BeHappyOnPrime, March 14,” Prime Video wrote on X alongside the poster featuring Abhishek and Inayat. Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi, who is also set to star in the slice-of-life film, is prominently featured in the poster.

The official synopsis of the film on IMDb reads, “Be Happy explores the journey of a single father and his talented daughter who aspire to perform on the country's biggest dance reality show.”

Actors Johnny Lever, Nassar and Amitabh Bachchan are also expected to play key roles in the upcoming Amazon Original.

The screenplay of Be Happy is developed by Remo, Kanishka Singh Deo, Chirag Garg and Tushar Hiranandani. The film is produced under Remo’s home banner R D Entertainment.

The first ABCD film was released on February 8, 2013, featuring Prabhu Deva in the lead role alongside Ganesh Acharya and Kay Kay Menon. The sequel, ABCD 2, starring Prabhu Deva, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, was released on June 19, 2015.

On the work front, Abhishek will play the antagonist in filmmaker Siddharth Anand’s upcoming film King, which reportedly stars Shah Rukh Khan alongside his daughter Suhana Khan.