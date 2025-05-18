Abhirup Ghosh’s ‘Mrigaya: The Hunt’ teaser sets the tone for a gritty cop thriller

The teaser of Mrigaya: The Hunt, directed by Abhirup Ghosh, was unveiled by the makers on Sunday, offering a first look at the high-stakes cop thriller that explores the many shades of crime and justice.

Headlined by Vikram Chatterjee, Ritwick Chakraborty, Priyanka Sarkar, Anirban Chakrabarti, Saurav Das and Rezwan, the film is scheduled to hit theatres soon.

Set in Kolkata, Mrigaya follows four police officers brought together to track a formidable criminal. The cat-and-mouse chase, however, is not confined to the binary of cops and criminals — the film turns the idea of a ‘hunt’ on its head, with multiple characters pursuing their own goals, sometimes at odds with each other.

Lending weight to the script is the fact that it has been penned by someone who knows the job from the inside — Debasis Datta, a serving police officer. Datta is joined by fellow officer Pallab Malakar in shaping the screenplay.

The result, as glimpsed in the teaser, is a taut narrative that draws from real-world police work while delving into the psychological undercurrents of its characters.

Vikram Chatterjee plays Animesh, a young police officer trying to prove his mettle, while Ritwick Chakraborty slips into the role of OC Debanjan Datta. Anirban Chakrabarti plays a cyber-specialist on the force, and Rezwan appears as Imran, a member of the anti-rowdy squad known for his precision during raids.

Saurav Das is seen in a criminal avatar, while Priyanka Sarkar plays Chaya, a sex worker who operates out of the bylanes of Sonagachi. Making her debut is Ananya Bhattacharya as Chameli, a sharp-tongued young woman.