‘Aashram’ S3, ‘Dabba Cartel’ and other films and shows arriving on OTT this week

A variety of films and shows, including new instalments of popular crime dramas and nail-biting medical thrillers, are set to arrive on OTT this week. Here’s everything you need to know.

Berlin ER

ADVERTISEMENT

Streaming from: February 26

Platform: Apple TV+

Step into the chaotic world of one of Berlin’s busiest emergency rooms with Berlin ER. The story revolves around Dr. Parker (Haley Louise Jones), who moves from Munich to the German capital seeking a fresh start after a personal crisis, but is quickly met with resistance from an overworked and underpaid medical staff. Bureaucratic nightmares, dwindling resources, and relentless emergencies are some of the challenges she must face.

Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2

Streaming from: February 27

Platform: Amazon MX Player

Bobby Deol returns as Baba Nirala in the second part of Aashram Season 3. Titled Ek Badnaam Aashram, Prakash Jha’s thriller delves deeper into power struggles, betrayal, and changing alliances inside a self-styled godman’s ashram. With Baba Nirala’s empire crumbling, Bhopa Swami (Chandan Roy Sanyal) takes over the reins, while Pammi (Aaditi Pohankar) plots her revenge against Nirala.

Graveyard Season 2

Streaming from: February 27

Platform: Netflix

Graveyard, a Turkish crime drama, follows chief inspector Önem Özülkü (Birce Akalay) and her team as they investigate long-forgotten femicide cases. In the new season, the team reopens a long-forgotten case, uncovering dark secrets that test their skills and personal relationships. With time running out, they must overcome mounting obstacles to seek the truth and deliver justice in a society that normalises male violence.

Ziddi Girls

Streaming from: February 27

Platform: Prime Video

Actress Simran plays a strict principal determined to restore discipline in a reputed New Delhi-based girls’ college in teen drama Ziddi Girls. When Simran’s character tightens the reins, the young students challenge authority, break barriers, and fight for their future. The eight-episode series features newcomers, including Atiya Tara Nayak, Umang Bhadana, Zaina Ali, Deeya Damini and Anupriya Caroli, in the lead roles. It also features a cast of seasoned actresses, including Nandita Das, Nandish Singh Sandhu, Lillete Dubey and Revathy.

House of David

Streaming from: February 27

Platform: Prime Video

A young shepherd named David (Michael Iskander) is anointed the future ruler of Israel, a development that sets him out on a perilous journey against King Saul (Ali Sulaiman) in this historical drama directed by Jon Erwin. Featuring Martyn Ford as Goliath and Ethan Kai as Jonathan, House of David is produced by The Wonder Project and Amazon MGM Studios.

Running Point

Streaming from: February 27

Platform: Netflix

Kate Hudson stars as Isla Gordon, a party girl who unexpectedly finds herself running an NBA franchise, in Netflix comedy show Running Point. With skepticism from investors and team members alike, Isla must prove herself in a male-dominated industry. The show features an ensemble cast including Justin Theroux, Brenda Song, and Max Greenfield in key roles.

Dabba Cartel

Streaming from: February 28

Platform: Netflix

Set in 1960s Mumbai, Dabba Cartel follows five middle-class women — played by Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Shalini Pandey, Nimisha Sajayan and Anjali Anand — who turn their lunchbox delivery service into a covert drug smuggling operation. When a death in Amritsar is linked to the delivery service, authorities start closing in. The series also features Sai Tamhankar and Jisshu Sengupta.

Love Under Construction

Streaming from: February 28

Platform: JioHotstar

Neeraj Madhav leads Disney+ Hotstar’s Malayalam web series Love Under Construction, also starring Aju Varghese and Gouri G Kishan. The trailer introduces Neeraj’s character, Vinod, an ex-Gulf expat struggling in Kerala, chasing his dream of building a house. His family members turn against Vinod when they realise he is in love with Gouri’s character.

Suzhal — The Vortex Season 2

Streaming from: February 28

Platform: Prime Video

Returning to the mysterious town of Kaalipattanam during the Ashtakaali festival, the second season of Suzhal – The Vortex explores a fresh murder case that unravels deep-seated secrets in the village. The story picks up the reins from Season 1 with Nandhini (Aishwarya Rajesh) facing an uncertain fate in prison, while Sakkarai (Kathir) arrives in the village. Created by Pushkar and Gayatri, the series is directed by Bramma and Sarjun KM.