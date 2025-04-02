‘Aashiqui 3’ stars Kartik Aaryan, Sreeleela meet Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang at his residence

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela, who have been shooting for filmmaker Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3 in Sikkim, met chief minister Prem Singh Tamang at his official residence, the CMO said in a press communique on Wednesday.

Extending his best wishes to the film’s team, Tamang handed over traditional Sikkimese gifts to them as a token of appreciation for choosing the northeast state for shooting.

Tamang also assured the state government’s support for the smooth execution of the shoot, the CMO said in its statement.

The Sikkim CM shared a photo with Team Aashiqui 3 on X Wednesday, extending his best wishes to them.

“It was a pleasure to meet Bollywood filmmaker Shri Anurag Basu and renowned actors Mr Kartik Aaryan and Ms. Sreeleela at my official residence, Mintokgang,” he wrote.

“They have been in the state for a week, shooting their upcoming film at iconic locations such as MG Marg and Tsomgo Lake. Their work beautifully showcases our state’s stunning landscapes, rich culture, and unique architecture,” Tamang added.

Basu was also present during the meeting on Tuesday. Thanking the chief minister for his encouragement, he acknowledged the cooperation extended by the state government.

Impressed by the enthusiasm of locals, Kartik spoke about the love and support they received from the people of Sikkim, especially during outdoor shoots.

Sreeleela said she was captivated by Sikkim’s picturesque landscapes, rich culture and traditions.

The film crew has been shooting in Gangtok and surrounding areas such as Tsomgo Lake and MG Marg for a week.

Back in February, Kartik shared a teaser of the upcoming instalment in the Aashiqui franchise featuring Sreeleela. However, the title wasn’t revealed.

The video introduced Sreeleela, who is set to make her Bollywood debut as Kartik’s love interest in the upcoming film. It shows Kartik in a rugged avatar, with long hair and beard. He appears as a rockstar, who plays the guitar and croons the song Tu Meri Zindagi Hai in front of a crowd.

In the next scene, Sreeleela and Kartik are seen riding a bike. We also see them sitting outside a cabin in the woods as Kartik plays the guitar and Sreeleela rests her head on his shoulder. Another scene shows them spending time together on top of a trailer.