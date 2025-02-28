MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Aaron Taylor-Johnson-starrer ‘Kraven the Hunter’ to stream on Netflix in March

The J. C. Chandor-directed film, the sixth movie in Sony's Spider-Man Universe, chronicles the origin story of one of Spider-Man's oldest foes

Entertainment Web Desk Published 28.02.25, 12:16 PM
Aaron Taylor-Johnson in ‘Kraven the Hunter’

Aaron Taylor-Johnson in ‘Kraven the Hunter’ Instagram

Kraven the Hunter, Sony’s latest addition to its Spider-Man spin-off universe, will arrive on Netflix on March 13, the streamer announced on Friday.

“You're not reading this but Kraven the Hunter is coming March 13,” Netflix wrote on Instagram alongside a poster of the film.

Produced by Columbia Pictures, in association with Marvel Entertainment, Kraven the Hunter is the sixth film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU). The J. C. Chandor-directed film, chronicling the origin story of one of Spider-Man's oldest foes, had hit theatres across India on January 1.

Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Sergei Kravinoff, a Russian aristocrat-turned-animalistic vigilante in the film that follows Sergei’s transformation from an empathetic, lion-faced child into the brutal predator that comic book fans know as Kraven. The film also delves into Kraven’s tumultuous relationship with his mobster father (Russell Crowe).

Kraven the Hunter also stars Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott and Russell Crowe in key roles.

