Aaron Sorkin set to write and direct ‘The Social Network’ Part II for Sony Pictures: Report

Fifteen years after bagging an Oscar for penning the screenplay of The Social Network, Aaron Sorkin is set to return to Facebook’s story with a sequel. Titled The Social Network Part II, the film will be written and directed by Sorkin for Sony Pictures.

According to Deadline, the new project will not be a direct continuation of the 2010 film but a thematic follow-up focusing on the social media giant’s evolution over the years and the controversies that have followed.

The screenplay will reportedly revolve around The Facebook Files, a 2021 investigative series by The Wall Street Journal’s Jeff Horwitz, which exposed internal documents revealing Facebook’s knowledge of the platform’s harmful impact on teens, the spread of misinformation, and its global reach in fuelling division and violence.

Sorkin, who won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for The Social Network, has long expressed interest in revisiting the subject. In a 2023 interview, he said the January 6 Capitol riots — and Facebook’s alleged role in enabling the unrest — prompted him to take a fresh look at the tech giant’s influence.

The 2010 film, directed by David Fincher and based on Ben Mezrich’s book The Accidental Billionaires, chronicled Facebook’s founding. The Social Network grossed USD 226 million globally and earned eight Academy Award nominations, winning three Oscars. It remains unclear whether Jesse Eisenberg will reprise his Oscar-nominated role as Mark Zuckerberg.

Sorkin has previously directed Molly’s Game, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Being the Ricardos.