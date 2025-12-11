Gauri Khan brings refined French warmth and contemporary elegance to La Soiree Kolkata

La Soiree wears a distinct touch of the design aesthetics of Gauri Khan. t2 caught up with the gracious lady who was in Calcutta for the grand launch of the place, for a quick chat on what went behind putting together the interiors of the city’s newest fine-dine venture. Excerpts.

What made you say yes to this project?

When I first heard about La Soiree, what instantly drew me in was the vision — a space that celebrates intimacy, charm, and a certain old-world elegance while still feeling contemporary. I am always inspired by projects that allow me to create an experience, not just an interior. La Soiree had that potential. The brief was aligned with my design philosophy: thoughtful luxury, layered detailing, and an atmosphere that stays with you long after you leave.

We loved the detailing… especially on the accessories that carry a French motif. Could you please take us through the design aesthetics of La Soiree?

The design language is rooted in a subtle French sensibility — not overly ornate, but refined and evocative. We played with rich textures, warm maroons and browns, and soft, sculptural forms to create a space that feels both sophisticated and inviting. The French motifs were introduced through curated elements, allowing the interiors to whisper elegance rather than shout it. Every detail was selected to create harmony: the fabrics, the trims, the mouldings, the furniture profiles — all working together to build a cohesive narrative.

Which is your favourite corner at the outlet?

There’s a beautiful synergy near the bar area, where the textures, lighting, and architectural elements come together seamlessly. That corner captures the essence of the space — intimate yet dramatic. It’s where you truly feel the mood of La Soiree unfold.



