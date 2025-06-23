Aamir Khan's ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ crosses Rs 50-crore mark in India after opening weekend

Aamir Khan’s big screen comeback Sitaare Zameen Par crossed the Rs 50-crore nett mark at the domestic box office at the end of the opening weekend in theatres, trade figures show.

After a modest opening on Friday, Sitaare Zameen Par saw a significant jump in box-office collections on Saturday, earning Rs 20.2 crore nett in India, nearly double its opening day figure of Rs 10.7 crore nett. Sunday added another Rs 29 crore nett to the earnings.

According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the three-day total of the R.S. Prasanna-directed comedy drama now stands at Rs 59.9 crore nett.

This marks a crucial bounce-back for Aamir, whose last theatrical outing, Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), had managed to earn Rs 37.96 crore nett over its first three days.

Billed as a spiritual successor to Aamir’s 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par, the new film follows the story of Gulshan (played by Aamir), a temperamental basketball coach sentenced to community service after a brush with the cops. He finds himself reluctantly coaching a team of neurodivergent individuals, only to be transformed by their resilience.

Genelia Deshmukh plays Sunita, Gulshan’s wife. The film also stars Dolly Ahluwalia, Gurpal Singh, Brijendra Kala, and Ankita Sehgal. Sitaare Zameen Par also marks the acting debut for Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa and Naman Mishra.

Meanwhile, Dhanush-starrer Kuberaa is holding its own at the box office. The Sekhar Kammula-directed thriller has earned Rs 48.50 crore nett in three days, with Sunday contributing Rs 17.25 crore nett. The crime thriller also features Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh in key roles.