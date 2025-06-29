MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ crosses Rs 100-crore mark in India

Directed by R.S. Prasanna, the comedy drama also stars Genelia Deshmukh, Dolly Ahluwalia, Gurpal Singh, Brijendra Kala, and Ankita Sehgal

Entertainment Web Desk Published 29.06.25, 10:21 AM
A poster of \\\'Sitaare Zameen Par\\\'

A poster of 'Sitaare Zameen Par' File picture

Aamir Khan’s big screen comeback Sitaare Zameen Par has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark in India on the ninth day of its theatrical run, trade figures show.

After a modest opening on June 20, Sitaare Zameen Par saw a significant jump in box-office collections on Day 2, earning Rs 20.2 crore nett in India, nearly double its opening day figure of Rs 10.7 crore nett. The first Sunday added another Rs 27.25 crore nett to the earnings.

The collections dropped to Rs 8.5 crore nett on first Monday, followed by Rs 8.50 crore nett on first Tuesday. According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 7.25 crore nett on first Wednesday, followed by Rs 6.5 crore nett on Thursday.

Sitaare Zameen Par began its second week in theatres with a collection of Rs 6.65 crore nett on Day 8, followed by Rs 12.75 crore nett on Day 9, taking the total India haul to Rs 108.30 crore nett.

The R.S. Prasanna directorial is the fifth Hindi film of 2025 to cross the Rs 100-crore mark, after Chhaava, Housefull 5, Raid 2 and Sikandar.

Billed as a spiritual successor to Aamir’s 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par, the new film follows the story of Gulshan (played by Aamir), a temperamental basketball coach sentenced to community service after a brush with the cops. He finds himself reluctantly coaching a team of neurodivergent individuals, only to be transformed by their resilience.

Genelia Deshmukh plays Sunita, Gulshan’s wife. The film also stars Dolly Ahluwalia, Gurpal Singh, Brijendra Kala, and Ankita Sehgal. Sitaare Zameen Par also marks the acting debut for Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa and Naman Mishra.

