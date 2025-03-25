‘Instantly knew he is our Ishaan’: Aamir Khan recalls Darsheel Safary’s ‘Taare Zameen Par’ audition

Bollywood actor-producer Aamir Khan recently reminisced about the first time he saw Darsheel Safary during the auditions for his 2007 movie Taare Zameen Par, sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of the film.

Instantly recognising Darsheel’s talent, Aamir knew he had found the perfect fit for the role of Ishaan, a character whose emotional depth struck a chord with audiences. Darsheel was 10-years-old when he auditioned for the film.

Produced and directed by Aamir Khan, the movie hit theatres on December 21, 2007. It also features Tisca Chopra, Tanay Chheda, Sachet Engineer and Vipin Sharma.

Written and co-directed by Amole Gupte, Taare Zameen Par follows the story of a young boy who is misunderstood as a lazy troublemaker until a new art teacher, with patience and empathy, uncovers the true struggles he faces in school.

Fans flooded the comments section with their love for the film. “This is the best movie I have ever seen in my life, full of feelings and emotions,” wrote one of them.

Aamir and Darsheel are set to return to the big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par, a spinoff sequel to Taare Zameen Par. Announced in October 2023, the film also stars Genelia Deshmukh. Directed by R.S. Prasanna, the movie is inspired by the 2018 Spanish film Champions and is expected to hit theatres later this year.