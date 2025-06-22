Aamir Khan Productions thanks audience for showering ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ with love: ‘We’re overwhelmed’

Aamir Khan Productions has thanked the audience for showering their latest release Sitaare Zameen Par with love, after the film witnessed a significant box-office jump on Day 2, earning nearly double its opening day figure of Rs 10.7 crore nett.

“We're overwhelmed and deeply grateful for the love pouring in. This film was made with faith and you've made it historic. Thank you for believing in the magic of cinema,” wrote the makers on X on Sunday, alongside a poster of the film.

“You turned a story into a celebration. Thank you for lifting our Sitaare to the skies. Sitaare Zameen Par rewrites the box-office rulebook with the strongest second day jump in decades,” the production house added.

According to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par earned Rs 20.20 crore nett in India on Saturday. At the time the report was filed on Sunday, the film had earned Rs 30.9 crore nett at the domestic box office.

Directed by R.S. Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan as Gulshan Arora, an unconventional basketball coach who takes on the challenge of mentoring 10 differently abled individuals. The film launches a group of new actors, including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. Sitaare Zameen Par also stars Genelia Deshmukh as Gulshan’s wife, Suneeta.

Sitaare Zameen Par is billed as a thematic sequel to the 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par. The original film follows the story of Ishaan (Darsheel Safary), a young dyslexic boy who is misunderstood as a lazy troublemaker until a new art teacher, played by Aamir Khan, uncovers the true struggles he faces in school with patience and empathy.