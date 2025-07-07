Aamir Khan names Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal’s daughter Mira

Actor Aamir Khan named badminton player Jwala Gutta and actor Vishnu Vishal’s daughter Mira, during his recent visit to Hyderabad, the couple shared in a note on Sunday.

Sharing pictures from the naming ceremony, Jwala wrote, “Couldn’t have asked for more!!This journey would have been impossible without u Aamir!!We love you. P.S. Thank you for the beautiful and a thoughtful name.”

In one of the photos, Aamir is seen holding the baby in his arms. In another, he is helping Mira put on her anklets. The rest of the carousel captures Aamir sharing emotional moments with the family.

Jwala Gutta and her husband, Vishnu Vishal, welcomed their daughter on April 22, which also marked their 4th wedding anniversary.

Expressing his heartfelt gratitude, Vishnu Vishal thanked Aamir Khan on Instagram for traveling all the way to Hyderabad to name their daughter. He shared that the journey with Aamir had been a “magical one,” and revealed that Mira symbolizes unconditional love and peace.

Vishnu and Jwala tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad in 2021, following nearly two years of dating the badminton star.

Vishnu was previously married to Rajini Natraj in 2010, but the couple separated in 2018. Jwala had earlier tied the knot with fellow badminton player Chetan Anand in 2005; their marriage ended in 2011.

On the work front, Aamir will be next seen in Rajnikanth’s upcoming film Coolie, set to hit screens on August 14.