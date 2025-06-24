Aamir Khan-led ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ earns over Rs 66 crore in India in 4 days

Aamir Khan’s latest big-screen outing Sitaare Zameen Par has earned Rs 66.65 crore nett domestically in four days since its June 20 release, according to latest trade reports.

According to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par earned Rs 10.7 crore nett in India on Day 1. The film witnessed a significant box-office jump on Day 2, grossing Rs 20.20 crore nett domestically. While Sitaare Zameen Par raked in Rs 27.25 crore nett on Day 3, its first Sunday in theatres, the film earned Rs 8.50 crore nett at the domestic box office on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Director R.S. Prasanna on Tuesday shared a video of the cast celebrating the film’s box office success. “The Sitaare Celebrating all the amazing love they are getting from the world The heart is filled with gratitude,” he captioned his post on X.

Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan as Gulshan Arora, an unconventional basketball coach who takes on the challenge of mentoring 10 differently abled individuals. The film launches a group of new actors, including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. Sitaare Zameen Par also stars Genelia Deshmukh as Gulshan’s wife, Suneeta.

Sitaare Zameen Par is billed as a thematic sequel to the 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par. The original film follows the story of Ishaan (Darsheel Safary), a young dyslexic boy who is misunderstood as a lazy troublemaker until a new art teacher, played by Aamir Khan, uncovers the true struggles he faces in school with patience and empathy.

Meanwhile, Dhanush-starrer Kuberaa has also maintained a steady momentum at the box office. At the time the report was filed on Tuesday, the film had earned Rs 55.91 crore nett in India since its June 20 release, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk. The crime thriller also features Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh in key roles.