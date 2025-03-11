Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor to collaborate on Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming project, Alia Bhatt shares teaser

Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor are set to collaborate on Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming project, actress Alia Bhatt announced on social media on Tuesday.

Sharing a poster, Alia said in a video that her two favourite actors, Aamir and Ranbir, will be seen together, competing against each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A battle of the best. Two of my favourite actors w̶i̶t̶h̶ against each other. Stay tuned for something very very exciting...more deets coming tomorrow. P.S. I know you’re going to love it as much as I did!! #AKvsRK,” reads the post on Instagram.

The poster features Aamir and Ranbir, facing the camera against a black-and-golden background. Boldly displayed across the centre is the text “The Greatest Rivalry of the Year with AK x RK”, highlighting their intense on-screen rivalry.

Fans flooded the comments section with their excitement. “Legends collaborating,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “Superrrr excited.”

Ranbir made a cameo appearance in the 2014 Aamir Khan-starrer PK.

Ranbir will also collaborate with Nitesh Tiwari on the upcoming two-part epic drama Ramayana. Additionally, the 42-year-old will share screen space with wife Alia and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love & War. He is set to essay the role of Aziz in Animal Park, the sequel to Animal, which is yet to go on floors.

Up next, Aamir is set to return to the big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par, a spinoff sequel to Taare Zameen Par. Announced in October 2023, the film stars Aamir alongside Darsheel Safary and Genelia Deshmukh. Directed by RS Prasanna, the movie is inspired by the 2018 Spanish film Champions and is expected to hit theatres later this year.