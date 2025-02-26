A.R. Rahman unveils logo for Bharat Maestro Awards aimed at honouring classical musicians

Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman Wednesday unveiled the logo for the Bharat Maestro Awards, a new initiative dedicated to celebrating Indian classical music and its practitioners.

First announced by Rahman in January in collaboration with the KM Music Conservatory, the Bharat Maestro Awards aim to recognise and support outstanding talents in Indian classical music.

“Introducing the Bharat Maestro(a) Awards logo! A celebration of India’s classical music and the Guru-Shishya bond that defines it,” Rahman posted on X alongside a photo of the newly-unveiled logo.

The Bharat Maestro Awards will be presented across three distinct categories — four awards for promising young musicians, a lifetime achievement honour for educators, and a state medallion that acknowledges regional contributions toward the preservation of classical music traditions.

A mentor panel comprising musicians Asha Bhosle, Amjad Ali Khan, Bombay Jayashri, and Ajoy Chakrabarty will lead the initiative. Additionally, the advisory board includes Ila Paliwal, Sai Shravanam, Bharat Bala, Fathima Rafiq, Khatija Rahman, Adam Greig, and Clint Valladares.

Award recipients will not only win cash prizes but will also have the opportunity to perform internationally, including at shows with Rahman himself. In keeping with India’s rich musical traditions, the award ceremony will embrace the guru-shishya (teacher-disciple) format, wherein teachers will present honours to their students.

“The greatest joy of a guru is to witness the success and growth of their students, and it is this bond that the Bharat Maestro Awards seeks to celebrate. The idea behind instituting this is for it to be more than just an award; it’s about connecting the past, present, and future of music, and uniting us all through the language of sound,” Rahman had told American entertainment website Variety in January.