‘A Minecraft Movie’ to ‘Seventeen Right Here’: Films releasing in theatres this Friday

From a much-anticipated game-to-film adaptation to a popular K-pop band’s concert film, the lineup of movies releasing in Indian theatres this Friday is packed with content from across the globe. Here’s everything you need to know.

A Minecraft Movie (English)

Directed by: Jared Hess

Cast: Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, Sebastian Hansen, Jennifer Coolidge

Inspired by Mojang Studios' hit game Minecraft (2011), A Minecraft Movie follows four misfits — Garrett ‘The Garbage Man’ Garrison (Jason Momoa), Henry (Sebastian Hansen), Natalie (Emma Myers), and Dawn (Danielle Brooks) — grappling with everyday struggles. Their lives take a wild turn when a mysterious portal whisks them into the Overworld, a cube-shaped realm fueled by creativity. To return home, they must navigate this strange world, battle threats like piglins and zombies, and embark on a magical journey guided by expert crafter Steve (Jack Black).

One Of Them Days (English)

Directed by: Lawrence Lamont

Cast: Keke Palmer, SZA, Vanessa Bell Calloway

One of Them Days is a buddy comedy directed by Lawrence Lamont and starring Keke Palmer, SZA, and Katt Williams. When best friends Dreux and Alyssa realise Alyssa’s boyfriend has squandered their rent money, they undergo a series of misadventures — facing a scorned lover, an angry gangster, and a disastrous art show — to make ends meet in the most absurd ways.

Seventeen Right Here

K-pop band SEVENTEEN’s much anticipated concert film, Seventeen Right Here, will allow moviegoers to experience their electrifying world tour. Featuring performances of their biggest hits, including Fear, LOVE, MONEY, FAME (feat. DJ Khaled), and Ash, this cinematic spectacle showcases SEVENTEEN’s three iconic units — Hip-hop, Performance, and Vocal. Playing exclusively from April 4 to 6, the film promises a fully immersive concert experience.

RE-RELEASES

Darr (Hindi)

Directed by: Yash Chopra

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Sunny Deol, Annu Kapoor, Tanvi Azmi, Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil

Darr, Yash Chopra’s 1993 psychological romance-thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan, is back in theatres. Shah Rukh plays Rahul Mehra, an obsessive lover whose world comes crashing down when the woman he loves, Kiran Awasthi (Juhi Chawla), gets engaged to navy officer Sunil Malhotra (Sunny Deol).

Hunterr (Hindi)

Directed by: Harshavardhan Kulkarni

Cast: Gulshan Devaiah, Radhika Apte and Sai Tamhankar

The 2015 adult comedy Hunterr is back in cinemas this Friday. The story follows Mandar Ponkshe (Gulshan Devaiah), a sex addict who has been obsessed with casual encounters since adolescence. As he prepares for an arranged marriage with Tripti (Radhika Apte), he reflects on his past escapades and struggles with commitment.

Sonar Kella (Bengali)

Directed by: Satyajit Ray

Cast: Soumitra Chatterjee, Santosh Dutta, Siddhartha Chatterjee, Kamu Mukherjee, Kushal Chakraborty

Directed by Satyajit Ray, Sonar Kella follows detective Feluda (Soumitra Chatterjee) as he takes on a case to protect Mukul (Kushal Chakraborty), a young boy with past-life memories of a golden fortress. Accompanied by his cousin Topshe (Siddhartha Chatterjee) and writer Lalmohan Ganguly (Santosh Dutta), Feluda travels to Rajasthan, where criminals attempt to kidnap Mukul, believing he knows the location of the hidden treasure.