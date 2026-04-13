Yogi Adityanath's Brand Bulldozer: UP chief minister's Bengal campaign raises brows

A bulldozer with BJP flags and supporters at the venue of a campaign rally of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Bankura’s Sonamukhi on Sunday ignited "bulldozer politics" in the Bengal elections.

The ruling Trinamool Congress lost no time in criticising the BJP for bringing Uttar Pradesh’s “bulldozer politics” to Bengal.

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The bulldozer was stationed near the dais at the Patrasayar cattle market ground in the Sonamukhi Assembly constituency. Yogi, who was in Bengal on Sunday, attended two more rallies in East Midnapore’s Nandakumar and Kanthi, apart from Bankura's Sonamukhi.

Though Yogi did not comment on the bulldozer at Sonamukhi, when he went to Nandakumar, he invoked the “UP bulldozer” narrative to warn criminals in Bengal.

“UP’s bulldozer will give a befitting reply to those criminals who attempt to harm the art and culture of Bengal, as well as its daughters, sisters and the future of the state’s youth,” Yogi said at his Nandakumar rally.

“Remember, UP’s bulldozer is not only used to build roads, but it also deals with the mafia. A bulldozer can run only in a state where there is a double-engine government,” Yogi said, urging people to vote for the BJP to bring change in Bengal and ensure peace, harmony and the safety of Hindus.

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Yogi is often called “Bulldozer Baba” by his supporters. His brand of extrajudicial bulldozer politics became prominent after his government used bulldozers extensively to demolish illegal properties and homes belonging to the alleged mafia, rioters and criminals. Many in Uttar Pradesh coined the term “Bulldozer Justice”.

While the BJP has hailed the use of bulldozers as a measure to curb crime and riots in Uttar Pradesh, the Opposition has consistently criticised the practice, arguing that criminals should receive justice through proper judicial processes.

The BJP claimed that party workers did not bring the bulldozer to Yogi's event at Sonamukhi, and that it was merely parked on the ground after a makeshift road was built for leaders' and cops' vehicles.

“Yes, there was a bulldozer, and a group of enthusiastic party workers rode on it and hoisted party flags, but it was not brought to be showcased at Yogi ji’s event. The work to build the makeshift road was completed this morning (Sunday), and the bulldozer was kept there for emergency requirements,” said Dibakar Gharami, the BJP’s Sonamukhi MLA, who is also contesting this time.

Sources in Sonamukhi claimed that the BJP built the makeshift road for Yogi's event in which the bulldozer was used.

During her recent rallies, chief minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly brought up bulldozer politics to attack the BJP’s promise of providing ₹3,000 a month to women if it comes to power in Bengal.

“Before elections, they gave ₹10,000 to women in Bihar directly into their accounts. After winning the elections, they brought bulldozers to demolish homes and shops,” Mamata has said at several of her campaign rallies.

“They brought a bulldozer to Yogi Adityanath’s rally, which means they want to destroy the Bengal that our leader Mamata Banerjee has built during her 15-year tenure. Let them try to intimidate the people of Bengal with Yogi’s bulldozer — the people will give them a befitting reply on May 4. They will be defeated democratically once again,” said Subrata Dutta, the Trinamool president of the Bishnupur organisational district and the party nominee from Bankura’s Onda.