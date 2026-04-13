PM refers to each Bengal BJP nominee as 'Modi' at his election campaign in Siliguri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday coined a new slogan while seeking support from voters across Bengal, saying each candidate contesting on the BJP’s ticket is “Modi”.

“You have seen the Congress, the Left and the Trinamool for decades.... Iss baar, ek mauka Modi ko (this time, give Modi a chance). I am overwhelmed with your response and would like to say that each of these candidates is a Modi,” he said at a public rally at Kawakhali ground on the outskirts of Siliguri as part of his election campaign.

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Chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has also said while campaigning across the state that she herself is contesting from all 294 Assembly seats in Bengal.

Reinforcing the slogan, he repeatedly urged voters to give him an opportunity, promising enhanced safety and security for women, better employment prospects for youth and firm action against infiltration.

A day earlier, the Prime Minister had introduced a slogan, “Bhoy out, bhorosa in (fear out, trust in)”.

In his speech, Modi also invoked regional sentiments to bolster the BJP’s appeal in north Bengal — a region where his party has performed relatively well in recent elections.

He accused the ruling Trinamool of neglecting north Bengal.

“In the current budget (vote-on-account), the Trinamool government has allocated ₹6,000 crore for madrasas while north Bengal has not received adequate funding. This reflects the Trinamool’s anti-north Bengal, anti-tea industry and anti-tribal stance. It (Trinamool) is also against women and youth, driven by appeasement politics targeting a specific vote bank. This time, Trinamool’s downfall is certain,” he said, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

The rally was attended by several hill leaders representing regional parties allied with the BJP, including the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha and the GNLF.

Modi emphasised the strategic and developmental importance of north Bengal, particularly the Siliguri corridor. He alleged that the region has long been neglected, including under the current Trinamool government, while asserting that the Centre is actively working to improve connectivity and infrastructure.

The Siliguri corridor — often referred to as the “Chicken’s Neck” — is a narrow stretch of land between Nepal to the north and Bangladesh to the south, serving as the only link between mainland India and the northeastern states.

“There were separatist elements in the past who threatened to cut off this corridor to isolate the Northeast, and Trinamool has supported such forces. We understand its strategic importance and are taking consistent steps to strengthen it,” Modi said.

He highlighted key infrastructure initiatives, including the Sevoke-Rangpo railway project, which aims to connect Sikkim to Bengal by rail, and the introduction of Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains in the region.

Drawing comparisons with Assam, Modi said: “In Assam, significant progress has been made in education, healthcare, and employment for tea garden workers, and even land rights have been granted. In contrast, the Trinamool government in north Bengal has done little and has, in fact, weakened the tea industry.”

In north Bengal, tea workers and their families are a crucial voting bloc, influencing outcomes in 10 to 12 Assembly seats.

The Prime Minister also reached out to the Matua and Namasudra communities, particularly in light of concerns over names being deleted from electoral rolls during the recent special intensive revision.

“We will grant citizenship to all eligible individuals through the CAA, which is a constitutional guarantee. Modi stands with you — do not be misled by those spreading falsehoods,” he said.

Richa, Mantu mention

Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to Richa Ghosh, the Siliguri-born wicketkeeper-batter of the Indian women’s cricket team that won the ICC World Cup last year, in his speech. “I met Richa Ghosh… her long sixes are remarkable. When I spoke to her, I found her brimming with confidence. We want every girl in Bengal to have that same confidence. This is also the land of Mantu Ghosh (table tennis champion and Siliguri girl) and many other talented daughters. Once the BJP comes to power, we will establish a sports university here to nurture sporting talent,” Modi said.