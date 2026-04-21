Row erupts in North Dinajpur as independent candidate uses Congress rival’s image in campaign

Golam Sarwar, an Independent candidate of the Goalpokhar Assembly constituency in North Dinajpur, has been campaigning using flex boards and banners that display not only his own image and election symbol but also the photograph of a Congress candidate from the neighbouring Chakulia seat, Imran Ali Ramz, popularly known as Victor.

The campaign triggered allegations that Ramz is secretly supporting Sarwar in Goalpokhar. The official Congress candidate from Goalpokhar, Masud Mohammad Nasim Ehsan, has filed a written complaint with the PCC leadership through the district president, accusing Ramz of anti-party activities.

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The Goalpokhar seat is considered a stronghold of minister and Tronamool Congress leader Golam Rabbani.

During the special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, the names of nearly 78,000 voters — including Rabbani — were initially left out of the draft electoral roll. His name was later included in the second supplementary list.

In the previous Assembly elections, Sarwar, Rabbani’s brother, had contested on a BJP ticket.

Although Sarwar had expected a BJP ticket again, the party denied him nomination. Sarwar left the BJP and decided to contest as an Independent.

Victor, a former Forward Bloc MLA who joined the Congress a few years ago, had earlier expressed his desire to contest from both Chakulia and Goalpokhar constituencies.

The Congress eventually nominated him from Chakulia, while Nasim Ehsan was fielded from Goalpokhar.

As the campaigning began, Sarwar was seen prominently displaying banners across Goalpokhar featuring the photographs of both himself and Ramz. Similar visuals have also been placed on his campaign vehicles.

“Ali Imran Ramz, despite being a Congress candidate, is directly campaigning in support of an Independent to defeat the party nominee here. He is holding secret meetings in the area. I have submitted evidence and lodged a complaint with the state leadership,” said Nasim.

Sarwar, however, defended his actions. “Some district-level BJP leaders denied me a ticket because of financial influence. That’s why I chose to contest as an Independent. Victor bhai has supported my decision and blessed me, which is why I have used his image,” he said.

Victor, however, gave a more cautious response.

“It is true that people from both Chakulia and Goalpokhar wanted me to contest. The party nominated me from Chakulia, and I am contesting there. If someone uses my image out of affection or belief in my ideals, what can I say? I didn’t even know I was such a big leader,” he said.

North Dinajpur district Congress President Mohit Sengupta confirmed having received the complaint and said the matter had been sent to the state leadership.

“We have received allegations that a Congress candidate from a neighbouring constituency is working against the party nominee in Goalpokhar. The matter has been reported to the state unit. Ultimately, the people will judge such anti-party activities,” Sengupta said.