‘Life’s first vote denied, no word from EC’, 19-year-old deprived of voting rights

A young woman had applied as early as November 2025 for the right to vote. Her application hasn’t received a response yet.

Srijita Adhikari, 19, a resident of New Garia, said her disappointment may be less than those who have been struck off the electoral rolls, “but it still hurts not to be able to cast my life’s first vote”.

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Srijita told Metro how much she would have loved to get inked on April 29 and how let down she feels now.

I turned 18 in April 2025. I was brimming with excitement at the prospect of making my voting debut in the Assembly elections.

I have often visited the polling station with my parents, and earlier, with my grandparents. I would wait outside while they went into the booth to vote.

Every time, I would try to fathom their excitement — what it would feel like to be able to choose my representative.

When the SIR was announced in Bengal, I asked my father to apply and get me enrolled in the voter list. He applied through the ECINET mobile app. My application was submitted on November 16.

My father also called the BLO a few days after submitting the application, but she said she had not received any intimation from her seniors.

I am a Class XII student. Four of my classmates will vote, but I won’t.

I did not receive any intimation from the Election Commission on why my application was not accepted.

I am deeply disappointed and hurt.

I am a fresh applicant. My application had no errors.

I have read news about the names of many voters being removed from the electoral rolls, and they must also be deeply hurt. I understand their pain.

Unlike many others of my generation, I love reading about politics. I read political news in newspapers. When my father listens to the news on television, I sit with him and follow developments around us. I also keep track of current politics on social media.

When my application did not elicit any response, I emailed the Election Commission in mid-March. I received an auto-generated reply, but my name was still not included.

I pestered my father to try every possible avenue, and he did. Unfortunately, nothing worked.