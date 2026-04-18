Kolkata Police constable suspended, attempted to influence voters

A Kolkata Police constable was suspended on Saturday for allegedly trying to influence electors during postal voting, a senior officer said.

Constable Masud Karim of the reserve force has been placed under suspension with immediate effect after a preliminary inquiry found the allegations to be prima facie true.

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"He has been accused of attempting to influence electors during postal voting at the sub-divisional officer's office at Haldia in West Bengal's Purba Midnapore district," the officer said, adding that Karim would remain under suspension till the completion of a departmental inquiry.

Postal voting in the state has been underway since April 13, a poll official said.

According to the police officer, the move complied with the Election Commission's decision to take strict action against poll-related violations.

During the suspension period, the constable will receive half of his basic pay along with admissible allowances, as per rules, officials added.

Earlier, the EC had suspended a booth-level officer (BLO) in Dubrajpur Assembly constituency and three BLOs in Ashoknagar over alleged irregularities.

"We are maintaining zero tolerance towards any malpractice. Officials found violating norms or attempting to influence voters will face strict action," the EC official added.