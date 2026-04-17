CPM state secretary Md Salim blames BJP and TMC for people's hardships, harassment

CPM state secretary Md Salim on Thursday called upon voters to reject the BJP and the Trinamool Congress in the Assembly elections, alleging that the two parties contributed to the harassment and hardships faced by common people.

Addressing an election rally on the Rasakhowa football ground at Karandighi in North Dinajpur, Salim accused the BJP and Trinamool of being responsible for public inconvenience arising from the Election Commission’s special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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“Trinamool looted votes in educational institutions, panchayats, and civic bodies. On the other hand, the BJP has attempted to manipulate the entire electoral roll with the help of the Election Commission, which we have resisted,” he said.

The Left leader said the CPM had approached the Supreme Court, arguing that the names of individuals who lived in the state for decades should not be removed from the voter list.

Salim said during the Left Front’s tenure, voter lists were never questioned on grounds such as alleged infiltration.

“When the LF was in power, there was a voter list, but no one raised issues like Rohingya or Bangladeshi infiltration. These issues are being highlighted now because corrupt forces have captured power in Nabanna,” he said.

Salim alleged that the EC turned into a “tool of harassment,” contrasting it with its functioning during the Left rule.

Addressing a huge crowd, the CPM leader said the BJP and Trinamool failed to address unemployment and industrial stagnation in the state.

“There is no industry in the state, forcing people to migrate elsewhere for work, where they face discrimination based on language, religion, and attire,” he said.

The CPM’s renewed attack on the BJP and Trinamool signals an attempt to position itself as an alternative force in the state, as political campaigning intensifies ahead of the Assembly elections.

Salim also alleged that the rise of the BJP in Bengal was facilitated by Trinamool.

“When the Congress or the Left ruled the state, the BJP had no presence. Mamata Banerjee has brought the BJP to Bengal. Both parties are complementary to each other and must be removed,” he added.

At the meeting, Salim introduced Hazi Sahabuddin, the CPM candidate for the Karandighi Assembly constituency, a seat traditionally contested by the All India Forward Bloc, a Left Front constituent.

“If he is elected, we will implement a comprehensive development plan for the Karandighi region,” Salim said.