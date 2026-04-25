Cooch Behar marks record turnout at 96.04% in first phase of Assembly elections

The border district of Cooch Behar registered a voter turnout of 96.04 per cent in the first phase of the Assembly elections on Thursday, which is the highest polling percentage recorded in the country.

“According to the preliminary feedback that we have received, Cooch Behar district has recorded the highest voter turnout in the entire country to date,” said Jitin Yadav, the district magistrate and district election officer.

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Long queues of voters had been seen at polling booths across the district since Thursday morning. “The participation of women, senior citizens, and first-time young voters was particularly noteworthy,” said an official

All nine Assembly constituencies in the district recorded high polling percentages, with Sitalkuchi registering 97.53 per cent, followed by Mekliganj, where 96.87 per cent of voters exercised their franchise.

The polling percentages in the other seven seats are Sitai (96.54 per cent), Mathabhanga (95.96 per cent), Natabari (95.82 per cent), Dinhata (95.70 per cent), Tufanganj (95.39 per cent), Cooch Behar North (95.45 per cent), and Cooch Behar South (94.76 per cent).

The unprecedented turnout highlights both the effectiveness of administrative preparations and the strong civic engagement of the electorate. Given its strategic location and political significance, Cooch Behar sends a strong message in this election cycle through high voter participation.

Sitalkuchi had witnessed violence during the 2021 Assembly election, when four people were killed in a firing by central forces in Jorpatki village. Known for electoral tensions and clashes, the constituency saw peaceful polling alongside the highest voter turnout in the district on Thursday.

Political observers point to several reasons for the district’s highest polling percentage.

Some believe that the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls prompted voters to ensure their participation in the electoral process.

“A large section of voters apprehended that if they did not vote, their names would be deleted. However, no such rule exists,” said an analyst.

Others point to the strict measures and vigilance maintained by the Election Commission, which underscored the importance of voting and motivated people to turn out in large numbers.

“The safe environment encouraged more people to vote. Also, there is an undercurrent of political change, and a section voted for it,” an observer said.