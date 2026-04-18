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regular-article-logo Saturday, 18 April 2026

'Change of thoughts': BGPM to organise twin marches from two ends of Darjeeling town on Monday

While BGPM chief Anit Thapa will lead one march from Ghoom, the party's Darjeeling candidate, Bijay Kumar Rai, will helm the other from Singamari. Ghoom and Singamari are 12km apart

Vivek Chhetri Published 18.04.26, 09:30 AM
BGPM leaders and supporters during the election campaign in Kuresong on Friday

BGPM leaders and supporters during the election campaign in Kuresong on Friday

The Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) has decided to organise two processions, which will begin simultaneously from two ends of Darjeeling town, on Monday.

While BGPM chief Anit Thapa will lead one march from Ghoom, the party's Darjeeling candidate, Bijay Kumar Rai, will helm the other from Singamari. Ghoom and Singamari are 12km apart.

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The marches will meet somewhere in the town, after which BGPM leaders will deliver short speeches. The march has been billed as one for “change of thoughts”.

“The hills are moving in the right direction; there has been peace,” said Thapa.

The BGPM leader urged the hill people to light torches at 6.30pm on Monday.

Battery torchlight is the election symbol of the BGPM candidates from Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong.

The BGPM will organise marches in Mirik on Saturday and in Kalimpong on Tuesday to seek votes for the candidates.

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Assembly Elections 2026 Bharatiya Gorkha Prajantrantik Morcha (BGPM) Election Campaigns Darjeeling
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