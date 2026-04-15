At Bengal rallies, Amit Shah pitches tough stance to boost BJP in Malda, North and South Dinajpur

Union home minister Amit Shah played the polarisation card to galvanise support for the BJP candidates of North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur and Malda districts when he attended multiple rallies and a road show on Tuesday.

The three districts share borders with Bangladesh. Besides, Malda and North Dinajpur have around 50 per cent Muslim population.

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“The SIR process was carried out to prepare a proper electoral roll. But the chief minister here and her party are critical of it as they want to shield illegal immigrants. Once a BJP government is formed in Bengal, all infiltrators will be driven out from the state as well as from other parts of the country,” Shah told a rally in Malda.

Shah sharpened his political rhetoric while referring to the plan of Humayan Kabir, who floated his own party (AJUP). Shah said the BJP would never allow him to build the Babri Masjid in Murshidabad.

A purported sting operation involving Kabir was part of a conspiracy to defame the BJP, he said.

“BJP will form the government in Bengal, and Babri Masjid cannot be built here,” said Shah, a move which is considered to be an attempt to polarise votes in the minority dominated districts.

He broached dual issues of flood and erosion in Malda, and accused the Trinamool government of embezzling central funds.

“The funds sent by the Centre for various development projects, including flood and erosion control in Malda, were misused. The money was looted by TMC leaders and their associates,” he said, and added that it has worsened the plight of the erosion and flood victims in the district.

The home minister also highlighted Malda’s cultural and agricultural significance, while praising its famous mango production, and criticised the state government for failing to set up cold storage facilities.

“If the BJP comes to power, each administrative block in Malda would have a cold storage,” said Shah.

Modi’s interaction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with BJP workers and supporters from Bengal through the “Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot” programme, emphasising grassroots strengthening and the need for political change in the state.

Extending greetings on the eve of “Poila Boishakh” (Bengali New Year), Modi highlighted his connection with Bengal and said he sensed strong public enthusiasm and a desire for change during his recent visit.

He described the programme as a movement to strengthen democracy at the booth level, stating that stronger booths lead to a stronger democracy and nation.

Addressing BJP workers, he called for stronger grassroots engagement through door-to-door outreach and asked them to win people’s trust by promoting development.

Additional reporting by our Raiganj and Malda correspondents