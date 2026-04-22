Annapurna Bhandar, Yuva Shakti Bhorosha ‘forms’ row erupts in Kolkata’s Shyampukur

The Trinamool on Wednesday accused the BJP nominee from Shyampukur constituency in north Calcutta of collecting data on voters on the pretext of distributing forms for Yuvashakti Bharosa card, the BJP’s promise for monthly dole to Bengal’s youth if it comes to power.

Trinamool workers led by Ward 8 councillor Pooja Panja stormed into the residence of a woman on Ramakanta Bose Street where the forms were allegedly being distributed.

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Panja, who was accompanied by a group of Trinamool workers from the area, objected to the distribution of forms and a verbal altercation followed.

The councillor said the distribution of the forms was a violation of the model code of conduct.

The BJP candidate from Shyampukur, Purnima Chakraborty, denied the allegations.

“There were no such forms,” Chakraborty told The Telegraph Online. “My workers were only handing out campaign handbills. The Trinamool is scared. They have realised that they are in danger. That is why they are trying their best to stop our campaigns.”

On Wednesday, Trinamool spokesperson and Beleghata nominee Kunal Ghosh along with state minister and Dum Dum North candidate Chandrima Bhattacharya cautioned voters to not disclose personal information to any person who comes with a form.

“We request our mothers and sisters not to give personal information like phone numbers and Aadhaar card numbers to anyone from the BJP. If anyone forces you to do so, lodge a complaint with the police. The Election Commission is indulging in politics with officers,” Ghosh said in a news conference at Trinamool Bhawan.

Similar incidents have been reported from across Bengal ahead of the Assembly polls.

Trinamool workers have alleged that BJP workers are involved in the distribution and collection of forms linked to the proposed Annapurna Bhandar scheme, which promises Rs 3,000 to women every month if the BJP comes to power.

The Yuvashakti scheme offers an identical amount to the youths of Bengal.

Some local BJP leaders privately acknowledged that forms were being circulated as part of outreach efforts linked to promises in the party’s manifesto.

Others said such distribution was not officially authorised and would be looked into.