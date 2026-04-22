MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 22 April 2026

Annapurna Bhandar, Yuva Shakti Bhorosha ‘forms’ row erupts in Kolkata’s Shyampukur

Trinamool’s Chandrima Bhattacharya cautions voters not to disclose personal information to anyone from the BJP who comes with a form; saffron party’s nominee Purnima Chakraborty says TMC is scared

Our Bureau Published 22.04.26, 02:44 PM

Sourced by correspondent/File picture

The Trinamool on Wednesday accused the BJP nominee from Shyampukur constituency in north Calcutta of collecting data on voters on the pretext of distributing forms for Yuvashakti Bharosa card, the BJP’s promise for monthly dole to Bengal’s youth if it comes to power.

Trinamool workers led by Ward 8 councillor Pooja Panja stormed into the residence of a woman on Ramakanta Bose Street where the forms were allegedly being distributed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Panja, who was accompanied by a group of Trinamool workers from the area, objected to the distribution of forms and a verbal altercation followed.

The councillor said the distribution of the forms was a violation of the model code of conduct.

The BJP candidate from Shyampukur, Purnima Chakraborty, denied the allegations.

“There were no such forms,” Chakraborty told The Telegraph Online. “My workers were only handing out campaign handbills. The Trinamool is scared. They have realised that they are in danger. That is why they are trying their best to stop our campaigns.”

On Wednesday, Trinamool spokesperson and Beleghata nominee Kunal Ghosh along with state minister and Dum Dum North candidate Chandrima Bhattacharya cautioned voters to not disclose personal information to any person who comes with a form.

“We request our mothers and sisters not to give personal information like phone numbers and Aadhaar card numbers to anyone from the BJP. If anyone forces you to do so, lodge a complaint with the police. The Election Commission is indulging in politics with officers,” Ghosh said in a news conference at Trinamool Bhawan.

Similar incidents have been reported from across Bengal ahead of the Assembly polls.

Trinamool workers have alleged that BJP workers are involved in the distribution and collection of forms linked to the proposed Annapurna Bhandar scheme, which promises Rs 3,000 to women every month if the BJP comes to power.

The Yuvashakti scheme offers an identical amount to the youths of Bengal.

Some local BJP leaders privately acknowledged that forms were being circulated as part of outreach efforts linked to promises in the party’s manifesto.

Others said such distribution was not officially authorised and would be looked into.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

IMD warns of heatwave in northwest, central and east India for next four to five days

The weather office says hot and humid conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets of Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, others between April 22 and April 25
Quote left Quote right

Get out of here. You are causing a traffic jam... There are hundreds of people waiting

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT