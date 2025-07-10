Zomato CEO buys 11,000 sq ft home in Gurugram’s ultra-luxury DLF camellias

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal has bought a nearly 11,000 sq ft apartment in DLF's ultra luxury project in Gurugram for Rs 52.3 crore, according to Zapkey.

Goyal, who co-founded food delivery platform Zomato, bought this apartment in 'DLF Camellias' project from DLF Ltd in August 2022.

The registration of this property has been done in March this year, as per the Zapkey, which has seen and reviewed the registration document.

Goyal bought an apartment, having 10,813 square feet super built up area, in 'DLF Camellias' project on Golf Course Road, DLF phase-5 for Rs 52.3 crore, Zapkey said.

According to market experts, the value of this property is now between Rs 125 crore and Rs 150 crore.

In Gurugram, housing prices have surged significantly in the last three years.

Many industrialists and top executives have bought apartments in the DLF Camellias project.

After the success of DLF Camellias project, DLF Ltd has launched another ultra luxury project 'The Dahlias' at same location. The company is expecting a revenue of around Rs 35,000 crore from this new project.

Zapkey is a data analytic firm.

