Wipro announces Rs 15,000-crore share buyback, first in nearly three years

The board of directors of IT services major Wipro on Thursday approved a ₹15,000-crore share buyback programme, proposing to repurchase 5.7 per cent of its equity, or up to 60 crore shares, from shareholders at ₹250 per share.

The buyback price implies a premium of 19 per cent over Thursday’s closing price of ₹210.15 per share on the NSE. This marks the Bangalore-based company’s first buyback announcement in nearly three years.

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Wipro chief financial officer Aparna Iyer said the programme is the company’s largest-ever buyback and is expected to be completed in the first quarter, subject to shareholder approval.

In a stock exchange filing, the company noted that members of the promoter and promoter group have indicated their intention to participate in the proposed buyback.

Wipro also said that the interim dividend of ₹11 declared during FY26 will be treated as the final dividend for the fiscal.

Softer guidance

Wipro reported a net profit of ₹3,502 crore for Q4FY26, up 12.3 per cent sequentially from ₹3,119 crore, but down 1.9 per cent from ₹3,569.6 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue stood at ₹24,236.3 crore, rising 2.9 per cent from ₹23,555.8 crore in Q3FY26 and 7.7 per cent from ₹22,504.2 crore in Q4FY25.

The company said revenue from its IT services segment is expected to be in the range of $2,597 million to $2,651 million, translating into a sequential guidance of -2.0 per cent to 0 per cent in constant currency terms.

“Geopolitical and policy disruptions have become the new normal. Trade rules are evolving, immigration policies are tightening, and conflicts continue to create uncertainty. Despite these headwinds, IT spending has remained resilient. Cloud, data and AI continue to attract investments as they form the backbone for future growth,” said Srini Pallia, CEO and MD.

Iyer added that a client-specific issue in the Americas is weighing on near-term guidance, though the company has based its outlook on current visibility.

Pallia, however, said the deal pipeline remains strong.

Robust process

Wipro chief human resource officer Saurabh Govil, responding to a query on a review of the company’s POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) policy amid the TCS Nashik incident, said existing processes are robust and reviewed periodically.

“We are confident about the strength of our processes and review them regularly, not in reaction to any single incident,” he said stressing on the independence of the committee.

Wipro’s total employee base stood at 242,156 as of March 31, 2026, compared with 233,346 a year earlier. The company hired about 7,500 freshers in FY26, though Govil did not provide a hiring outlook for FY27.