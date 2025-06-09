MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 09 June 2025

Warner Bros. Discovery to split into two companies, dividing cable, streaming services

The Global Networks company will include CNN, TNT Sports in the US, and Discovery, top free-to-air channels across Europe

AP Published 09.06.25, 05:41 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

Warner Bros. Discovery will split into two public companies by next year, calving off its cable operations from its streaming service.

Warner Bros. Discovery said Monday that Streaming & Studios will include Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, DC Studios, HBO, and HBO Max, as well as their film and television libraries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Global Networks company will include CNN, TNT Sports in the US, and Discovery, top free-to-air channels across Europe, and digital products such as the Discovery+ streaming service and Bleacher Report.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav will serve as CEO of Streaming & Studios. Gunnar Wiedenfels, chief financial officer of Warner Bros. Discovery, will serve as CEO of Global Networks. Both will continue in their current roles until the separation.

The split is expected to be completed by the middle of next year.

RELATED TOPICS

Warner Bros. Discovery Cable Operator
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

11 pointers on the day BJP celebrates Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 11 years in power

India’s ruling party says these years have transformed India. Ten headlines and an editorial beg to differ – they show a country suffering from old ailments and some new ones as well
Rahul Gandhi
Quote left Quote right

Can the EC please announce the exact date by which data will be handed over?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT