Flipkart's 13-minute delivery really impressive, says Walmart Inc president and CEO John Furner

Walmart Inc President and CEO John Furner has praised Flipkart’s rapid delivery capabilities, calling its 13-minute delivery service “really impressive” and highlighting the pace of innovation at the Indian e-commerce giant, in which Walmart holds a majority stake.

Walmart acquired a 77 per cent controlling stake in Flipkart in 2018 in a USD 16 billion deal. Its shareholding has since increased to over 80 per cent.

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“… the speed at which people are delivering, they are innovating, they are delivering product is impressive. Having deliveries in International, and Flipkart in particular, at 13 minutes is really impressive,” said Furner during the Q1 FY 2027 earnings call.

Walmart’s fiscal year runs from February 1 to January 31. The company reported a 7.3 per cent rise in total revenue in the first quarter, reaching USD 177.8 billion.

“In India, Flipkart now operates more than 800 micro fulfilment centres used for fast delivery, something we call Flipkart Minutes, and they are delivering items in less than 13 minutes on average,” Furner said.

He visited India earlier this month and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that Walmart will continue investing in Flipkart and PhonePe.

“The team delivered strong sales growth for the quarter… our supply chain is one of the best parts of my job, whether that is in the US or places like China and India, where I got to spend time recently,” he said.

Furner added that running an omnichannel business requires strong technology and a workforce that embraces innovation. He also highlighted Walmart’s performance in other markets, noting that Sam’s Club delivery in the US grew over 90 per cent, while Walmart China delivered more than half a billion units in the first quarter, with nearly 75 per cent reaching customers in under one hour.

Walmart Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John David Rainey said e-commerce growth in China exceeded 30 per cent, supported by the company’s cloud network enabling rapid deliveries.

“Flipkart delivered orders in less than 13 minutes on average across more than 30 cities in India,” Rainey said, underscoring Walmart’s push to strengthen quick-commerce operations in key international markets.

During the quarter, Walmart International’s operating income stood at USD 1.6 billion, marking a 23.9 per cent increase. The growth was driven by strong performance in China and Flipkart, with e-commerce sales rising 27 per cent, led by store-fulfilled pickup, delivery, and marketplace expansion.

In Q1 FY 2027 (January 31, 2026 – April 30, 2026), Walmart International’s advertising business grew 32 per cent, driven by continued momentum at Flipkart.

The company has further increased its stake in Flipkart and now owns over 80 per cent of the Bengaluru-headquartered e-commerce major.