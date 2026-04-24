Vodafone Idea signals limited tariff tweaks driven by current market conditions, no broad rate hike

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea will opt for minor corrections in existing mobile tariff but has no plan yet to go for an across-the-board hike in rates, a top official of the company said on Friday.

Recently Bharti Airtel increased prepaid mobile recharge plan by around 4-5 per cent and analysts have projected that telecom operators may raise tariff by about 15 per cent in the first half of this year.

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"Minor corrections will be there but not a structural hike as you generally see. Ongoing minor tariff corrections driven by current market conditions," Vodafone Idea Chief Executive Officer Abhijit Kishore said on the sidelines of COAI Digicom Summit 2026.

He said that the government has shown confidence in the company as a significant shareholder and the company is focussing on improving performance.

"The government is a 49 per cent stakeholder and we really value that. We are working towards what we should be doing, which is basically improving the performance, which is what you see on the subscriber initiative. We have reported earlier in the month of February-March, which is out in the public domain," Kishore said.

After recording a decline in subscriber base in the last few years, the company has shown improvement in subscriber addition in February and March. Vi has added over 1 lakh mobile subscribers in March, according to the latest Trai report.