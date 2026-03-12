MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 12 March 2026

US to release 172 million barrels from strategic oil reserve amid Iran war supply shock

Wright said the release is part of a broader release of 400 million barrels of oil agreed to by the 32-nation International Energy Agency earlier in the day

Reuters Published 12.03.26, 11:50 AM
Representational image

Representational image Reuters

The US will release 172 million barrels of oil from its strategic petroleum reserve in a bid to reduce oil prices that have soared due to supply shocks from the US-Israeli war on Iran, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Wednesday.

Wright said the release is part of a broader release of 400 million barrels of oil agreed to by the 32-nation International Energy Agency earlier in the day. Wright said the release will begin next week and will take about 120 days to deliver.

ADVERTISEMENT

The US and Israel began attacks on Iran on February 28. Iran has responded with its own strikes on Israel ‌and Gulf ⁠countries with US bases.

Also Read

Raising the stakes for the global economy, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it would block oil shipments from the Gulf unless the US and Israeli attacks cease. The war has shaken markets around the world.

When asked earlier on Wednesday whether he was looking at the threshold for the strategic petroleum reserve, President Donald ​Trump said Washington will "reduce it a little bit."

"The United States has arranged to more than replace these strategic reserves with approximately 200 million barrels within the next year," the US energy secretary said in a statement.

RELATED TOPICS

Iran War Petroleum
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bengal Assembly polls likely in two phases from April: Election Commission official

According to the official, most political parties in the state, except the ruling Trinamool Congress, favoured elections in one or two phases during their interaction with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar
LPG Crisis in India
Quote left Quote right

It appears that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become a slave of Donald Trump

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT