To boost regional connectivity, government announces modified UDAN scheme to connect 120 new destinations

Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik, the regional air connectivity scheme, has so far connected 88 airports and has helped operationalise 619 routes

PTI Published 01.02.25, 03:21 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image TTO graphics

To boost regional connectivity, the government on Saturday announced a modified UDAN scheme to connect 120 new destinations that will help carry 4 crore passengers in the next 10 years.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2025-26, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also said greenfield airports will be facilitated in Bihar.

Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) -- the regional air connectivity scheme -- has so far connected 88 airports and has helped operationalise 619 routes.

In her Budget speech, Sitharaman said UDAN has enabled 1.5 crore middle-class people to meet their aspirations for speedier travel.

"Inspired by that success, a modified UDAN scheme will be launched to enhance regional connectivity to 120 new destinations and carry 4 crore passengers in the next 10 years. The scheme will also support helipads and smaller airports in hilly, aspirational, and North East region districts," the minister said.

India is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets and air traffic demand is on the rise.

Greenfield will be facilitated in Bihar to meet the future needs of the state. "These will be in addition to the expansion of the capacity of Patna airport and a brownfield airport at Bihta," Sitharaman said.

Bihar is set to go for polls later this year.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

