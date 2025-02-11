MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Telangana permits beer price hike, weeks after row with Heineken's United Breweries

In January, the 'Kingfisher' beer manufacturer halted supply of beer briefly, and resumed following 'constructive' talks with the government, which assured it would address the pricing and dues in a 'time bound manner'

Reuters Published 11.02.25, 12:07 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

India's top beer-consumer state Telangana has allowed beer prices to be increased from Tuesday, weeks after a brief halt in supply by Heineken's Indian unit United Breweries over pricing issues.

The order also directed that all existing stock be sold at the revised rates from Tuesday.

In January, the 'Kingfisher' beer manufacturer halted supply of beer briefly, and resumed following "constructive" talks with the government, which assured it would address the pricing and dues in a "time bound manner."

United Breweries dominates the market in the southern state of Telangana with a 70% share.

The company, in its January 8 decision, said it had decided to halt supply over delayed payments and a lack of government approval for higher prices since 2019/20, which hurt its finances.

India is the world's eighth-biggest alcohol market by volume, and states individually regulate the pricing of alcohol products, which are major contributors to their tax revenue.

Alcohol is bought by the state government and then supplied to stores in Telangana, where officials had rationed supplies to deter hoarding and tackle shortages.

United Breweries did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Shares inched 1.2% lower after the government order dated Monday.

Beer Telangana Heineken United Breweries Kingfisher
