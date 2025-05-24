MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Supreme Court grants stay on Rs 5,712-crore GST notice sent to gaming platform First Games

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence, New Delhi had issued a show cause notice to First Games in April

PTI Published 24.05.25, 05:46 PM
Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court of India Shutterstock

The Supreme Court has granted a stay on a Rs 5,712-crore GST notice sent to fintech firm One97 Communications-owned real money gaming platform First Games, a regulatory filing said on Saturday.

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence, New Delhi had issued a show cause notice (SCN) to First Games in April.

"We hereby inform you that First Games has informed us on May 24, 2025 at 10:44 am (IST) that in the writ petition ...filed by First Games challenging the said SCN, the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India has on May 23, 2025 stayed the proceedings of the SCN," the regulatory filing said.

One97 Communications, which owns Paytm brand said the tax matter is an industry-wide issue and not limited to First Games and the matter is being heard by the apex court.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

