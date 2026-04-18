Sikkim’s Temi Tea first flush fetches record Rs 27,000 per kg in current season

Sikkim’s state-owned Temi Tea estate has achieved a record price of Rs 27,000 per kg for its first flush organic tea this season, driven by strong buyer demand, premium quality standards and improved production methods, according to an official statement issued on Saturday.

The first flush tea, valued for its delicate flavour and superior quality, is expected to maintain strong demand in domestic as well as international markets, the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Initial lots sold through open bidding received an exceptional response from buyers, while later batches also attracted encouraging interest. The estate is currently harvesting fresh leaves and producing premium varieties including orthodox black tea and oolong tea.

"The record prices have been attributed to meticulous plucking practices -- where only a bud and two leaves are selected -- and improvements in processing techniques. The estate has adopted LPG-based firing, replacing the traditional coal-based method. This transition has resulted in cleaner, more efficient production and enhanced overall tea quality," it said.

The statement said that these quality upgrades, Temi Tea is well-positioned to command premium prices globally while strengthening its reputation as a high-quality organic tea brand.

The management has set a production target of 1 lakh kg of made tea for the current season and remains focused on achieving strong revenue growth through quality-led production and effective market outreach, it added.