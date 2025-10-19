MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 19 October 2025

Seven of India’s top-10 most valued companies add Rs 2.16 lakh crore in market capitalisation

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers

PTI Published 19.10.25, 01:24 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued firms surged by Rs 2,16,544.29 crore last week, with Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel stealing the limelight, in tandem with an optimistic trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,451.37 points or 1.75 per cent.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) faced erosion from their valuation.

Also Read

The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 47,363.65 crore to Rs 19,17,483.71 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

Bharti Airtel added Rs 41,254.73 crore taking its valuation to Rs 11,47,235.08 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of ICICI Bank surged by Rs 40,123.88 crore to Rs 10,26,491.35 crore and that of HDFC Bank rallied Rs 33,185.59 crore to Rs 15,40,210.78 crore.

The valuation of Bajaj Finance climbed Rs 28,903.45 crore to Rs 6,65,899.19 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever edged higher by Rs 17,774.65 crore to Rs 6,12,009.78 crore and that of State Bank of India went up by Rs 7,938.34 crore to Rs 8,20,924.98 crore.

However, the valuation of Infosys dropped by Rs 30,306.35 crore to Rs 5,98,773.87 crore.

The mcap of TCS declined by Rs 23,807.01 crore to Rs 10,71,894.61 crore and that of LIC dipped by Rs 7,684.87 crore to Rs 5,60,173.42 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys and LIC.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Companies Market Capitalisation
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds stranded in Italy ahead of Diwali as Air India cancels Milan-Delhi flight

The airline confirms alternative flight arrangements have been made for passengers on or after October 20, the day Diwali will be celebrated this year
Virat Kohli bats during the one day international cricket match between Australia and India in Perth Australia, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

It's been a long time off for me since I retired from Test cricket. I was just catching up on life

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT