Sensex falls 519 points, Nifty drops 166 as FII selling and global weakness weigh on markets

Power Grid, Eternal, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Maruti and Bharat Electronics, were among the major laggards

PTI Published 04.11.25, 04:27 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled on Tuesday amid persistent foreign fund outflows and weak trend in Asian and European markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 519.34 points, or 0.62 per cent, to settle at 83,459.15. During the day, it tanked 565.72 points, or 0.67 per cent, to 83,412.77.

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 165.70 points, or 0.64 per cent, to 25,597.65.

From the Sensex firms, Power Grid, Eternal, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Maruti and Bharat Electronics, were among the major laggards.

However, Titan, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, and State Bank of India were the gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,883.78 crore on Monday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), however, bought stocks worth Rs 3,516.36 crore in the previous trade.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled lower.

Markets in Europe were trading in negative territory on Monday, while US markets ended mostly higher.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.34 per cent to USD 64.02 a barrel.

On Monday, the Sensex inched up 39.78 points, or 0.05 per cent, to settle at 83,978.49. The Nifty eked out a marginal gain of 41.25 points, or 0.16 per cent, to end at 25,763.35.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

